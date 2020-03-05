Havana Film Festival New York Opens With EL CUENTO DE LAS COMADREJAS

The 21st Havana Film Festival New York (www.HFFNY.com) rolls out the red carpet with the NY Premiere of Argentina's biggest box-office hit this year, El cuento de las comadrejas (The Weasels' Tale), winner of the Audience Award at the 41st Habana Film Festival.

The newest crowd-pleaser by Oscar-award-winning director Juan José Campanella (El secreto de sus ojos, 2009) tells the story of an eccentric group of elderly friends from Argentina's Golden Age of cinema- a beautiful starlet, an actor in the twilight of his life, a witty screenwriter, and a cunning director- who live together in a mansion. Their unusual life is turned upside down at the arrival of a young couple seeking to persuade the actress to sell the house, forcing the other inhabitants to come together and conspire to drive the couple away and keep their home.

Born in Argentina, Juan José Campanella studied film at NYU. He wrote, directed and produced The Secret in Their Eyes, which starred Ricardo Darín and took the best international film Oscar (then known as the best foreign-language film award) for 2010. The Spanish-language romantic mystery was remade in English in 2015 starring Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Other films are The Son of the Bride, Moon of Avellaneda, The Boy Who Cried Bitch. In TV, Campanella has created, directed and written the series Vientos De Agua, El Hombre De Tu Vida and Entre Canibales. He directed the first season of the USA Network cable drama Colony in 2016 and served as an executive producer on the second season. He recently joined forces with artist Marc Anthony to produce the kids' series Gloria (doesn't) Know It

The 21st HFFNY returns to NYC April 28 - May 5, 2020, with special events and screenings free and open to the public in partnership with local cultural institutions April 28-29. #HFFNY2020 pays homage to the Cuban Cultural Universe, with a selection of over 20 films that demonstrate the richness of Cuban culture and its global effects, including NY, US and World Premieres of contemporary Cuban and Latin American cinema; award-winning documentaries that explore Cuba's iconic literary, cinematic, and musical figures; and retrospectives of remastered Cuban films that have left an indelible mark on cinematic production globally. Special events include panels on alternative film markets and indie filmmaking in Cuba, presentations and masterclasses by some of Cuba's most celebrated masterminds, networking receptions, parties and more!





