Harry Connick Jr. Will Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Harry Connick, Jr., who returns to Broadway this holiday season, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Variety. The stage and screen star will be honored in a ceremony on October 24, 2019.
Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter will have its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st & 22nd before arriving on Broadway in December 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Featuring a modern, multi-media presentation of some of Porter's most beloved songs in an unprecedented and unique way, Connick will delight audiences with his signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive", while celebrating the life's work of a legend's significant contribution to the Great American Songbook.
Harry Connick Jr. has sold millions of albums around the world, won Grammy awards as well as Emmy awards for his performances on the screen, and has been honored with Tony nominations for his work as both an actor and composer for the Broadway stage.
For more information, please visit www.harryconnickjr.com.
