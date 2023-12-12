Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!

Harris reunites with Sutton Foster, who she previously starred alongside of in Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Harriet Sansom Harris is joining the cast of Once Upon A Mattress at New York City Center Encores! next year. Playing the role of Queen Aggravain, Harris reunites with Sutton Foster, who she previously starred alongside of in Thoroughly Modern Millie.
The cast will also include Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent), Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless).
The fairytale musical features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The ensemble includes Kaleigh Cronin, Ben Davis, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan Marcell, Abby Matsusaka, Adam Roberts, Ryan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder. Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.
Performances will run January 24 - February 4.
