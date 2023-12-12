Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!

Harris reunites with Sutton Foster, who she previously starred alongside of in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 3 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

ENCORES!
Click Here for More on ENCORES!
Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!

Harriet Sansom Harris is joining the cast of Once Upon A Mattress at New York City Center Encores! next year. Playing the role of Queen Aggravain, Harris reunites with Sutton Foster, who she previously starred alongside of in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The cast will also include Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent), Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless).

The fairytale musical features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay ThompsonDean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The ensemble includes Kaleigh CroninBen DavisGaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan MarcellAbby MatsusakaAdam RobertsRyan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder. Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.

Performances will run January 24 - February 4.




RELATED STORIES

1
New York City Center Will Extend Encores! Runs to 2 Weeks Photo
New York City Center Will Extend Encores! Runs to 2 Weeks

NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced that the 2024 Encores! series will feature special two-week runs of all three productions for the first time in the series’ history, celebrating 30 years of the Tony-honored series.

2
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores! Photo
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center.

3
Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. In this video, watch highlights of the cast in action!

4
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More

In this video, the cast of Encores! The Light in the Piazza, rehearses 'Statues and Stories' and 'The Beauty Is' and checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the new production!

More Hot Stories For You

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In TheatersWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending UpBroadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show InterviewTHE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show Interview

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You