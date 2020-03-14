Harlem School Of The Arts Closes Due To COVID-19

Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) will temporarily close through April 3.

The following statement has been released:

With the COVID-19 Coronavirus threat rapidly escalating across New York City, we have decided to temporarily close Harlem School of the Arts (HSA). The closure includes all programs and activities at HSA as well as those at any partner schools and sites throughout the five boroughs.

The last day of classes and programs will be today, Friday, March 13, 2020. There will be no classes on Saturday March 14 and for three weeks thereafter. At this time, our plan is to resume classes on Saturday April 4, 2020. We will be exploring possibilities for distance learning and will reach out where appropriate.

There have been no reports of infection at HSA. We are closing out of an abundance of caution for our students, families, faculty, and staff at a time when city, state and health officials are universally recommending social distancing and limiting movement around New York City.

We will continue to monitor the challenge posed by the virus and will follow official sources of information for guidance. During our temporary closure, we will continue our administrative functions remotely.

For updates and to stay connected, visit our website at hsanyc.org or follow us on Instagram @hsanyc and on Facebook at Harlem School of the Arts.

We deeply appreciate each person in the HSA community and wish everyone the best of safety and health. We look forward to welcoming you back very soon.





