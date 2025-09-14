Harlem Jazz Series at Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to swing into the soul of Harlem!

The legendary Harlem Jazz Series returns with an electrifying lineup that will transport you straight to the heart of America's jazz capital. Every Thursday evening, let Craig Harris and his powerhouse big band set your week on fire with their commanding brass and infectious rhythms.

Then, as Friday rolls around, prepare for an unforgettable night featuring the extraordinary talents of Kelvyn Bell, Adegoke Steve Colson, Ronnie Burrage, Kevin Blancq, and Melissa Slocum-five masters of their craft coming together for an evening of pure musical magic.

Don't just listen to jazz history-live it.

Every Thursday evening - Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band

Music has always been at the heart of resistance. It moves us, inspires us, and brings people together to strategize, organize, and mobilize. Beginning April 24, 2025, we invite you to experience The Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance, a bold and electrifying new series at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church featuring the one and only Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band.

Kelvyn Bell - October 3, 2025

Mark your calendars, music lovers! I'm thrilled to announce that guitarist Kelvyn Bell will be performing at the legendary Harlem Jazz Series on October 3, 2025.

There's something truly magical about bringing guitar melodies to life in the heart of Harlem, where jazz history runs deep through every street and venue. This performance represents not just another show, but a continuation of the rich musical legacy that has made Harlem the epicenter of American jazz culture. Kelvyn will be sharing both original compositions and reimagined classics, weaving together the traditional jazz guitar sounds with contemporary influences that speak to today's audiences.

Adegoke Steve Colson - October 10, 2025

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of jazz excellence! We're thrilled to announce that the incredibly talented Adegoke Steve Colson will be gracing the stage at the Harlem Jazz Series on October 10, 2025.

Known for his masterful piano work and innovative compositions that blend traditional jazz with contemporary influences, Colson promises to deliver a performance that will captivate both longtime jazz enthusiasts and newcomers to the genre alike. This is more than just a concert - it's a celebration of the rich musical heritage that flows through the heart of Harlem. Mark your calendars and prepare to be transported by the soulful melodies and intricate harmonies that have made Colson a standout figure in today's jazz landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to witness musical magic in one of the most iconic venues for jazz in the world.

Ronnie Burrage - October 17, 2025

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of world-class jazz! The legendary Ronnie Burrage brings his extraordinary percussion mastery to the Harlem Jazz Series on October 17, 2025.

Known for his innovative fusion of traditional jazz with contemporary sounds and his collaborations with icons like Dizzy Gillespie, McCoy Tyner, and Pharoah Sanders, Burrage promises to deliver a performance that will captivate both longtime jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike. His dynamic drumming style and musical storytelling have made him one of the most respected percussionists in the jazz world today. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness a true master at work in the heart of Harlem's vibrant music scene. Mark your calendars and prepare for an evening where rhythm meets soul in the most authentic way possible. This is more than just a concert - it's a celebration of jazz heritage and innovation coming together under one roof.

Kevin Blancq - October 24, 2025

Mark your calendars! The incredible Kevin Blancq and the Harlem Village Brass Band are bringing their electrifying sound to the Harlem Jazz Series on October 24, 2025!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of world-class jazz that celebrates the rich musical heritage of our community. Kevin Blancq's masterful trumpet work combined with the powerhouse ensemble of the Harlem Village Brass Band promises to deliver the kind of performance that makes your soul sing. This is more than just a concert - it's a celebration of the timeless tradition that makes Harlem the heartbeat of American jazz.

Melissa Slocum - October 31, 2025

Mark your calendars! We're thrilled to announce that the incredibly talented bassist Melissa Slocum will be gracing the stage at the Harlem Jazz Series on October 31, 2025!

Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween night filled with smooth jazz, incredible musicianship, and the soulful sounds that only Melissa can deliver. Her innovative approach to the bass guitar has been captivating audiences nationwide, and we couldn't be more excited to have her join us in Harlem. This is going to be a night where jazz meets Halloween magic, and you won't want to miss it.

Location: Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church, 15 Mount Morris Park West, New York, NY 10027