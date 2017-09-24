Happy Trails to Nora: A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

A Doll's House Part Two concludes its run today, September 24, at the Golden Theatre.

A Doll's House, Part 2 began previews on March 30, 2017 and opened to ecstatic reviews on April 27. It went on to receive eight 2017 Tony Award nominations - more than any other play. Originally announced as a 16-week engagement, A Doll's House, Part 2 has extended its World Premiere run on Broadway through January 7, 2018.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Take a look back on the play's run on Broadway below.

On April 26, we got a first look at Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, and the rest of the cast in the show.

For more photos, click here.

Laurie Metcalf discussed the show on THE LATE SHOW on May 25.

Metcalf was on CBS Sunday Morning on June 4, as well as The Tonight Show on June 8.

On June 11, Metcalf took home a Tony Award for her performance as Nora:

On August 10, we got a first look at the new stars of the play, Tony Award-winner Julie White, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Erin Wilhelmi.

For more photos, click here.

On September 6, it was announced that the show would be closing, after it had initially been extended to January 7, 2018. A Doll's House, Part Two played 30 previews and 173 regular performances at the Golden Theatre.

