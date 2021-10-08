Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hannah Corneau Drops New Single 'Miracle Mile'

pixeltracker

Hannah Corneau made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked.

Oct. 8, 2021  

Hannah Corneau has released a new single entitled 'Miracle Mile'.

Listen below!

Hannah Corneau made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked. She recently starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Mise?rables (Joseph Jefferson Award), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music. She is also a member of RANGE a cappella.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You