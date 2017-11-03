HOUSE OF CARDS May Write Off Kevin Spacey Character from Final Season on Netflix

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the writing staff of the hit Netflix political drama, House of Cards, will likely re-write the show's final season to eliminate the character played by actor Kevin Spacey.

Since a handful of employees on the drama have joined a growing chorus of professionals, including Broadway actor, Anthony Rapp, in accusing the Academy Award winner of sexual misconduct, rumors have begun to swirl that the fully-plotted final season of the show will be re-worked to eliminate Spacey's popular character, Frank Underwood.

A source tells THR, "They shut it down to figure out how to write him out," commenting on the current halt in production on the show's sixth season.

"We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time," Netflix stated on Thursday.

Last weekend, actor Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have also come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them.

Spacey served as host of the 2017 TONY AWARDS. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2007's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE ICEMAN COMETH, LOST IN YONERS and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT.





