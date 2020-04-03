HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Star Joshua Bassett Releases Debut Song 'Common Sense'

Rising singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor Joshua Bassett releases his first original song "Common Sense" today via Warner Records. With keenly observed lyrics and a gentle melody that showcases Joshua's heartfelt vocals and musicianship, "Common Sense" is the first taste of his forthcoming debut album.

Already earning major accolades this year including a Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Award nomination for Favorite TV Actor, Joshua Bassett continues to display that he is a force to be reckoned with and a multi-faceted artist to watch in 2020 with the release of "Common Sense."

Joshua explains, "'Common Sense' was one of those lightning-strike songs: the idea came to me seemingly prepackaged, while I was driving to an acting audition. I could barely keep up with it, spilling out the lyrics into my voice memo's app. When I eventually parked the car that I was practically living out of at the mall across the street, I quickly whipped out my guitar and finished the song in 15 minutes. It felt truly magical. The song is pretty simple; you know someone's bad news, yet you can't help but love them anyway. I think everyone, of any age, can relate to that on some level. Love is love, no matter what 'common sense' tells you."

Joshua will join Global Citizen and World Health Organization with a live performance on his Instagram today at 2pm PT as part of their #TogetherAtHome campaign which works to engage and mobilize people to take urgent action in support of the global effort to tackle COVID-19. Go to the "Together At Home" campaign page to take action to learn more about COVID-19, to support the World Health Organization (WHO), and to help protect vulnerable people from the spread of the virus.

Joshua will also do a live "Build at Home" interview today with Build Series by Yahoo at 1pm PT. Fans can tune in at www.yahoo.com/entertainment/buildseries/. On Monday, Joshua participated in #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall and performed a re-worked version of "Common Sense."

Born in Oceanside, California, the 19 year-old who sites Paul Simon, John Mayer and Ed SHeeran as inspirations, started his career in theater and has landed nearly a dozen lead roles in local productions including Apostle James in "Godspell," The Cat in the Hat in "Seussical," Peter Pan in "Peter Pan," Kurt Von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" and Charlie in "Willy Wonka."





