HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Here Lies Love on Broadway.
POPULAR
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Here Lies Love on Broadway. Check out all the details below!
Here Lies Love is playing at the Broadway Theatre, located at 1681 Broadway (near 53rd Street).
The closest Broadway Theatre parking garage is iPark at 790 Seventh Avenue (entrances at 209 West 51st Street and 200-206 West 52nd Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue). The nearest subway station is 7th Avenue.
Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.
Here Lies Love began previews at the Broadway Theatre starting on June 17, 2023, before an official opening on July 20.
At this time, Here Lies Love is not playing outside of New York City.
The biographical musical is based on David Byrne's and Fatboy Slim's concept music album based, in turn, on Byrne's research on the life of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos.
Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos' rise and fall in the Philippines.
Here Lies Love is a musical with music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, and lyrics by Byrne.
Here Lies Love is 90 minutes.
Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.
The characters in Here Lies Love include Imelda Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos, Ninoy Aquino, Estrella Cumpas, DJ, Aurora Aquino, and Maria Luisa.
The original Broadway cast of Here Lies Love stars Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Reanne Acasio, Lea Salonga, and Jasmine Forsberg.
The original Broadway cast of Here Lies Love is still in the show.
Nonesuch Records released a cast recording of David Byrne’s Here Lies Love, featuring music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim as performed by the original 2013 Public Theater cast, starring Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana as Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos.
An Original Broadway Cast Recording has yet to be released.
The original Off-Broadway production of Here Lies Love won 2 Drama Desk Awards, a Henry Hewes Design Award, an Obie Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award, as well as 5 Lucille Lortel Awards.
Here Lies Love on Broadway is recommended for those 16 years and older. Please be aware that children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.
Check out more Broadway age recomendations.
You can get tickets to Here Lies Love and every other Broadway show here.
Entrants can register for the chance to purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Entries for the Here Lies Love digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM.
Visit rush.telecharge.com for more information and to register. Drawings only appear when they are open for entries.
View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.
Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Here Lies Love here!
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You