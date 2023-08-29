HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Here Lies Love on Broadway.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide

 Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Here Lies Love on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Here Lies Love playing on Broadway?

Here Lies Love is playing at the Broadway Theatre, located at 1681 Broadway (near 53rd Street).

How do I get to Here Lies Love on Broadway?

The closest Broadway Theatre parking garage is iPark at 790 Seventh Avenue (entrances at 209 West 51st Street and 200-206 West 52nd Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue). The nearest subway station is 7th Avenue.

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Here Lies Love open on Broadway?

Here Lies Love began previews at the Broadway Theatre starting on June 17, 2023, before an official opening on July 20.

Is Here Lies Love playing outside of New York City?

At this time, Here Lies Love is not playing outside of New York City.

What is Here Lies Love based on?

The biographical musical is based on David Byrne's and Fatboy Slim's concept music album based, in turn, on Byrne's research on the life of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos. 

What is Here Lies Love about?

Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos' rise and fall in the Philippines. 

Who wrote Here Lies Love?

Here Lies Love is a musical with music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, and lyrics by Byrne.

How long is Here Lies Love?

Here Lies Love is 90 minutes.

What days of the week does Here Lies Love play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Here Lies Love?

The characters in Here Lies Love include Imelda Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos, Ninoy Aquino, Estrella Cumpas, DJ, Aurora Aquino, and Maria Luisa.

Who is in the original Broadway cast of Here Lies Love?

The original Broadway cast of Here Lies Love stars Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Reanne Acasio, Lea Salonga, and Jasmine Forsberg.

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana
Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Is the original Broadway cast still in Here Lies Love?

The original Broadway cast of Here Lies Love is still in the show.

What songs are in Here Lies Love?

  • "American Troglodyte"
  • "Here Lies Love"
  • "Child of the Philippines"
  • "Opposite Attraction"
  • "The Rose of Tacloban"
  • "A Perfect Hand"
  • "Eleven Days"
  • "When She Passed By"
  • "Sugartime Baby"
  • "Walk Like a Woman"
  • "Don't You Agree? / Pretty Face"
  • "Dancing Together"
  • "The Fabulous One"
  • "Men Will Do Anything"
  • "Star and Slave"
  • "Poor Me"
  • "Please Don't"
  • "Solano Avenue"
  • "Riots and Bombs"
  • "Order 1081"
  • "Seven Years"
  • "Gate 37"
  • "Just Ask the Flowers"
  • "Why Don't You Love Me?"
  • "God Draws Straight"

Does Here Lies Love have a cast recording?

Nonesuch Records released a cast recording of David Byrne’s Here Lies Love, featuring music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim as performed by the original 2013 Public Theater cast, starring Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana as Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos.

An Original Broadway Cast Recording has yet to be released.

Did Here Lies Love win any awards?

The original Off-Broadway production of Here Lies Love won 2 Drama Desk Awards, a Henry Hewes Design Award, an Obie Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award, as well as 5 Lucille Lortel Awards.

Can I bring my child to Here Lies Love?

Here Lies Love on Broadway is recommended for those 16 years and older. Please be aware that children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Here Lies Love?

You can get tickets to Here Lies Love and every other Broadway show here. 

Does Here Lies Love have a lottery?

Entrants can register for the chance to purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Entries for the Here Lies Love digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM.

Visit rush.telecharge.com for more information and to register. Drawings only appear when they are open for entries.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Here Lies Love here!





