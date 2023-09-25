Photos: Vina Morales Takes Her First Bow in HERE LIES LOVE

Morales will play a limited guest engagement through Sunday, October 22 at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Popular Filipino actress Vina Morales made her Broadway debut on September 22 in Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Morales joins the show performing as “Aurora Aquino” for a limited guest engagement through Sunday, October 22 at the Broadway Theatre. Check out photos from her first curtain call below!

As previously announced, Here Lies Love is committed to featuring various guest stars from the Philippines in the role of “Aurora Aquino,” which was originated by co-producer Lea Salonga, to showcase the country’s abundance of talent. This production marked the first time Salonga played a Filipino role on the Broadway stage.

Here Lies Love began previews Saturday, June 17 and opened to rave reviews on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

From David Byrne Academy Award®, Grammy® Award, and Tony Award® winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner), Here Lies Love is “a truly fabulous piece of visual theater with a soundscape more beautiful, more exciting and more surprising than any score on Broadway” (Chicago Tribune). This revolutionary new musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” (Ben Brantley) “that makes you believe you could dance all night” (The Washington Post).

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee), Here Lies Love is a “roof-raising, disco-infused extravaganza that turns the theatre into a dance floor with thrilling results” (The Guardian). Following sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at The Public Theater, London’s National Theatre, and Seattle Rep, “Here Lies love is the most entertaining new show on Broadway right now” (ABC7). Ticket buyers can experience this “undeniably enjoyable show” (New York Post) in two ways: seated or standing immersed within the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. AlbanoMelody ButiuMoses Villarama, Jasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea RenneAngelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin ConnorPatrick CatulloClint RamosJose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle “G” Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJ CherishTheLuv/Garcia At Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/Smigelrutter Fitviavi, and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner.




