Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the Musical

The videos feature the songs "Eleven Days", "Here Lies Love", and "Sugartime Baby".

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Three new videos have been released featuring 'unplugged' versions of songs from the Broadway musical Here Lies Love. The videos feature the songs "Eleven Days", "Here Lies Love", and "Sugartime Baby".

Check out the videos below!

Eleven Days

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angelo Soriano (@gelosaurus)

Here Lies Love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angelo Soriano (@gelosaurus)

Sugartime Baby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angelo Soriano (@gelosaurus)

Here Lies Love is the groundbreaking new musical currently playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). The show will play its final performance on November 26, 2023. As of that date, the groundbreaking new musical will have played 33 previews and 149 regular performances.

From Talking Heads frontman and writer of “Stop Making Sense” and “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers comes Here Lies Love.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE

In this video, find out what our Teen Critics had to say about Here Lies Love, which runs through November 26 at the Broadway Theatre.

2
Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE

In the wake of the show's closing announcement, Arielle Jacobs took to social media to share a video of the moment she received the call that she would be starring in Here Lies Love on Broadway.

3
Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged Child of the Philippines Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'

Watch the male ensemble of Here Lies Love perform an unplugged version of 'Child of the Philippines' here!

4
HERE LIES LOVE Offers Meet & Greets with David Byrne, Fatboy Slim, and Jo Koy in Chari Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Offers Meet & Greets with David Byrne, Fatboy Slim, and Jo Koy in Charity Buzz Auction

Fans of Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim now playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street), will have the chance to bid on three exclusive experiences through a Charitybuzz auction that is live now in support of the show's Democracy in Action Ticket Initiative via Producer Hub/The Tank NYC.

