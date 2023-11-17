Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the Musical

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

Three new videos have been released featuring 'unplugged' versions of songs from the Broadway musical Here Lies Love. The videos feature the songs "Eleven Days", "Here Lies Love", and "Sugartime Baby".

Check out the videos below!

Eleven Days

Here Lies Love

Sugartime Baby

Here Lies Love is the groundbreaking new musical currently playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). The show will play its final performance on November 26, 2023. As of that date, the groundbreaking new musical will have played 33 previews and 149 regular performances.

From Talking Heads frontman and writer of “Stop Making Sense” and “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers comes Here Lies Love.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.