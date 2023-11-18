Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Gets Her Caricature Unveiled at Sardi's

Arielle Jacobs received her portrait at Sardi's. Check out photos from the unveiling below!

Arielle Jacobs currently stars as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theatre. The production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, November 26, following 33 previews and 150 regular performances.

Jacobs, a proud Fil-Am, has previously starred on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, in the hit musical Wicked, and played Nina Rosario in the final cast of the four-time Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winning musical In The Heights. She also originated the roles of Gabriella Montez in the original cast of Disney on Broadway's High School Musical, Jasmine in the original Australian cast of Disney’s Aladdin, Nina Rosario in the 1st National Tour of In The Heights, and most recently starred Off-Broadway as Delilah McPhee in the original cast of Between The Lines.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas