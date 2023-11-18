Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Gets Her Caricature Unveiled at Sardi's

Arielle Jacobs currently stars as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theatre.
POPULAR
|
Arielle Jacobs received her portrait at Sardi's. Check out photos from the unveiling below!
Arielle Jacobs currently stars as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theatre. The production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, November 26, following 33 previews and 150 regular performances.
Jacobs, a proud Fil-Am, has previously starred on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, in the hit musical Wicked, and played Nina Rosario in the final cast of the four-time Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winning musical In The Heights. She also originated the roles of Gabriella Montez in the original cast of Disney on Broadway's High School Musical, Jasmine in the original Australian cast of Disney’s Aladdin, Nina Rosario in the 1st National Tour of In The Heights, and most recently starred Off-Broadway as Delilah McPhee in the original cast of Between The Lines.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Arielle Jacobs and JJ Caruncho
Arielle Jacobs and Telly Leung
Jaygee Macapugay, Arielle Jacobs and Melody Butiu
Arielle Jacobs and Ginna Claire Mason
Max Klimavicius and Arielle Jacobs
Max Klimavicius and Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs and Max Klimavicius
The cast of "Here Lies Love" Angelo Soriano, Nathan Angelo, Jaygee Macapugay, Aaron Alcaraz, Melody Butiu, Arielle Jacobs, Timothy Matthew Flores, Jose Llana, Geena Quintos, Reanne Acasio and Moses Villarama
Arielle Jacobs and the cast of "Here Lies Love"
Arielle Jacobs and the cast & company of "Here Lies Love"
Arielle Jacobs and Ginna Claire Mason
Joseph Morales, Arielle Jacobs and Lexi Lawson
Ginna Claire Mason and Arielle Jacobs
Jeff Calhoun, Arielle Jacobs, Jerusha Cavazos and Andrew Paradis
Jeff Calhoun and Arielle Jacobs
Aron Accurso, Angelo Soriano, Arielle Jacobs, Telly Leung, Juwan Impress Crawley and Camille Liwanag
Juwan Impress Crawley, Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs
Kevin Connor, Jose Antonio Vargas, Diana DiMenna and Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs and JJ Caruncho
Van Dean, Andrew Paradis and Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs and Jelani Remy
Arielle Jacobs and Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy, Patrick Richwood, Amanda Lee LaVergne and Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs caricature
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You