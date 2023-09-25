HERE LIES LOVE Homecoming Concert Comes to Joe's Pub Next Month

The concert will take place on Monday, October 9 at 9:30pm, in celebration of Filipino American History Month.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

The cast, alumni, and friends of Here Lies Love will perform in Here Lies Love: A Homecoming Concert on Monday, October 9 at 9:30pm, in celebration of Filipino American History Month.

See the show’s family return to its original home at The Public at Joe’s Pub as they express their joy and celebrate this watershed moment for Filipinos on Broadway.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to The Hawai'i Coalition for Immigrant Rights (www.hicir.org), a coalition of organizations that exists to affect positive policy change at the federal, state and local-level so that immigrants/ migrants in Hawaii can live full and equitable lives. Since the aftermath of the Maui wildfires last month, they have been working around the clock to coordinate the response from relevant agencies like FEMA, Red Cross, Department of Health, etc. and other nonprofits to various immigrant/ migrant groups, the largest of which are Filipinos. They ensure that immigrant communities, especially limited-English proficient folks, are being served appropriately.

Participants in the concert include Vina Morales, Reanne Acasio, Roy Flores, Nathan Angelo, Aaron Albano, Diane Phelan, Albert Guerzon, Lora Nicolas Olaes, Don Michael H. Mendoza, Ashitaka Porter, Christiana Meeks, Romeo Torres, Rob Chen, and Fran Mae. Don Michael H. Mendoza and Lora Nicolas Olaes serve as event hosts and producers.

ABOUT LA TI DO

Curated and hosted by Don Michael Mendoza and Regie Cabico, LA TI DO made its debut to a full house in Washington, DC on January 23, 2012 at The Black Fox Lounge in Dupont Circle. Since then, LA TI DO became DC's premiere musical theatre cabaret and spoken word series to serve the artistic community on a monthly basis.On June 9, 2013, the show then opened a touring chapter in New York City, made a special appearance at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2015, and continues to present cabarets on a bi-monthly basis. In 2017, LA TI DO then became LA TI DO Productions. On March 12, 2018, LA TI DO made its west coast premiere at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles, and plans to officially launch in Pittsburgh, PA in Summer of 2020.Past musical performers range from Broadway veterans, Helen Hayes Award honorees to internationally recognized spoken word artists. Some notable alumni include Apollo Link, Jose Llana, Nova Y. Payton, Nicholas Rodriguez, Dorea Schmidt, Emily Zickler, Sonya Renee Taylor, Adele Hampton, Vijai Nathan, Sophia Walker, along with the national touring casts of The Sound of Music, The King and I, Miss Saigon, and The Band's Visit.

ABOUT HERE LIES LOVE

From Talking Heads frontman and songwriter of “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers Comes Here Lies Love. The Broadway Theatre has undergone a transformation into Club Millennium, where a young woman gets catapulted to a life of fame, excess, and intoxicating power after winning the hearts of two political rivals.  

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway.





