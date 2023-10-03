HERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American Foundation

Here Lies Love is launching Democracy in Action, a brand-new ticket initiative for performances of the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim now playing on Broadway. In partnership with Gold House and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), Democracy in Action aims to raise $1 million in tax deductible donations that will subsidize tickets beginning in the month of October – Filipino American Heritage Month – for high school and college students; healthcare, service, and municipal workers; community centers; and other non-profits.



For more information about Democracy in Action, including directions for eligible groups to apply for blocks of tickets priced at $99 each, please visit www.HereLiesLoveBroadway.com/DIATI.



Tickets are subject to best available pricing throughout seating areas in the theater.

Here Lies Love has been enjoyed by a wide breadth of audiences but has welcomed in especially high numbers members of the AAPI community, as a result of direct marketing tactics across media. Industry sales data show aggregate ticket sales attributed to AAPI buyers at an average of 8% from March-August 2023. Here Lies Love, in comparison, saw AAPI buyers accounting for an average 16% of total sales for the same period, peaking at 20% for the month of August 2023. In further research conducted, Here Lies Love also outperforms industry benchmarks relating to patrons’ desire to see the show multiple times. Compared to data covering more than six Broadway musicals, those who have seen Here Lies Love are more interested and more likely to see the production again. Among those patrons, 60% of AAPI audiences are either ‘very likely’ or ‘somewhat likely’ to return, while 84% of Filipino audiences responded the same.



“We are extremely proud of this initiative and grateful to our colleagues at Gold House and TAAF for recognizing the unique opportunity Here Lies Love creates to broaden the demographics of Broadway audiences. This fund will work alongside the creatives and storytellers striving to diversify the narratives offered on our stages,” said the show’s producers Jose Antonio Vargas, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna, Clint Ramos, Kevin Connor and Hal Luftig.



Bing Chen, co-founder of Gold House, said, “With Broadway’s first all-Filipino cast, Here Lies Love provides an unprecedented immersive opportunity to acknowledge, critique, and progress beyond our own histories,” says Bing Chen, CEO & Co-Founder of Gold House. “Democracy in Action will provide students and community members an impactful opportunity to learn more about that history through the power of art.”



Norman Chen, President of TAAF, said, “The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is proud to partner with the producers of Here Lies Love to make Broadway accessible to all audiences. Through this history-making all-Filipino cast, AAPI audiences can finally see the richness and nuances of their experiences reflected on stage,” said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. “When authentic stories like these take space on a stage as big as Broadway, they have the power to impact the hearts and minds of people everywhere."



HERE LIES LOVE - Democracy in Action Ticket Initiative is powered by the Producer Hub (www.producerhub.org).



ABOUT GOLD HOUSE

Gold House is the leading cultural ecosystem that unites, invests in, and champions Asian Pacific creators and companies to power tomorrow for all. Our innovative programs and platforms include membership systems and events to fortify relationships among the Asian Pacific community and with other marginalized communities (#StopAsianHate); first-of-its kind ventures to propel the next generation of top Asian Pacific founders, creatives, and social impact leaders (Gold House Futures, Gold House Ventures); and industry-leading research, consulting, and marketing to promote authentic and affirming storytelling (Gold Story Consultation, Gold Open, Gold List, A100 List).

To learn more, visit www.goldhouse.org or follow @GoldHouseCo on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



ABOUT THE ASIAN AMERICAN FOUNDATION

TAAF serves the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in their pursuit of belonging and prosperity that is free from discrimination, slander, and violence. Founded in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and address the long standing underinvestment in AAPI communities, TAAF funds best in class organizations working to mobilize against hate and violence, educate communities, and reclaim our narratives through our core pillars of Anti-hate, Education, Narrative Change, and Resources & Representation. Through our grants, high-impact initiatives and events, we’re creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.



ABOUT Here Lies Love

From the songwriter of “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” Fatboy Slim; and the Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers comes Here Lies Love —the “sensational, one-of-a-kind musical like no Broadway show ever” (Time Out New York). The Broadway Theatre has undergone an “astonishing transformation” (The New York Times) into Club Millennium, where a young woman gets catapulted to a life of fame, excess, and intoxicating power after winning the hearts of two political rivals. Witness her dazzling rise and fall through “exhilarating songs” (USA Today) and “imaginative spectacle” (The Guardian) over “90 breathless minutes” (The Washington Post). Whether you sit in traditional seats or move on the dance floor, Here Lies Love is “the most entertaining new show” (ABC7) and “an experience the likes of which Broadway has rarely if ever seen” (Variety).



The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Filipino actress Vina Morales will join the show performing as “Aurora Aquino” for a limited guest engagement from Friday, September 22 – Sunday, October 22.



The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.



Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.



They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle “G” Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJ CherishTheLuv/Garcia At Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/Smigelrutter Fitviavi, and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner.



TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now at online, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the Broadway Theatre box office.



For information on groups of 10+, contact Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or call 866-302-0995.



General rush tickets are available in-person at the Broadway Theatre box office when the box office opens on the day of the performance for $35 each. Tickets are limited to a maximum of 2 per person and are subject to availability.



Digital lottery entrants can register for the chance to purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Entries for the Here Lies Love digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Visit rush.telecharge.com for more information and to register. Drawings only appear when they are open for entries.



Photo credit: Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman