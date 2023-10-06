Video: David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'

David Byrne sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss his new, immersive Broadway musical, Here Lies Love.

Byrne discussed the origins of the musical and how he came up with the idea of having half of the audience watching the show on a dance floor, saying that an audience that is "half paying attention" appealed to him.

"If you don't want to dance, you don't have to. There are seats," Byrne assured the audience. "But my dream came true and I could do a show where a good portion of the audience is able to dance."

Byrne and Fatboy Slim's Here Lies Love is now running at the Broadway Theatre. This revolutionary new musical follows former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The musical stars Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy Aquino, and popular Filipino actress Vina Morales as Aurora Aquino.

The cast also includes Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

Ticket buyers can experience the acclaimed musical in two ways: seated or standing immersed within the action. Here Lies Love was developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee).

Watch the interview here:



