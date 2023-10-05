Video: HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation

Last night, October 4, the New York City Mayor’s Office honored Here Lies Love with a Mayoral Proclamation timed to Filipino American History Month (October) and celebrating the diversity and story of the show. Deputy Mayor of Housing, Economic Development & Workforce Maria Torres-Springer, a proud Filipina, presented the proclamation to cast member Moses Villarama.

From Talking Heads frontman and songwriter of “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers Comes Here Lies Love —the “sensational, one-of-a-kind musical like no Broadway show ever” (Time Out New York). The Broadway Theatre has undergone an “astonishing transformation” (The New York Times) into Club Millennium, where a young woman gets catapulted to a life of fame, excess, and intoxicating power after winning the hearts of two political rivals. Witness her dazzling rise and fall through “exhilarating songs” (USA Today) and “imaginative spectacle” (The Guardian) over “90 breathless minutes” (The Washington Post). Whether you sit in traditional seats or move on the dance floor, Here Lies Love is “the most entertaining new show” (ABC7) and “an experience the likes of which Broadway has rarely if ever seen” (Variety).

Here Lies Love is now playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).