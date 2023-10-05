Video: HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation

Deputy Mayor of Housing, Economic Development & Workforce Maria Torres-Springer, a proud Filipina, presented the proclamation to cast member Moses Villarama.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

Last night, October 4, the New York City Mayor’s Office honored Here Lies Love with a Mayoral Proclamation timed to Filipino American History Month (October) and celebrating the diversity and story of the show. Deputy Mayor of Housing, Economic Development & Workforce Maria Torres-Springer, a proud Filipina, presented the proclamation to cast member Moses Villarama.

From Talking Heads frontman and songwriter of “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers Comes Here Lies Love —the “sensational, one-of-a-kind musical like no Broadway show ever” (Time Out New York). The Broadway Theatre has undergone an “astonishing transformation” (The New York Times) into Club Millennium, where a young woman gets catapulted to a life of fame, excess, and intoxicating power after winning the hearts of two political rivals. Witness her dazzling rise and fall through “exhilarating songs” (USA Today) and “imaginative spectacle” (The Guardian) over “90 breathless minutes” (The Washington Post). Whether you sit in traditional seats or move on the dance floor, Here Lies Love is “the most entertaining new show” (ABC7) and “an experience the likes of which Broadway has rarely if ever seen” (Variety).

Here Lies Love is now playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). 






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show People Power Disco Hour Series Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' Series

HERE LIES LOVE announces the launch of People Power Disco Hour, a series of post-show DJ sets starting this Saturday, October 7. Join the party and dance the night away!

2
HERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative

Discover how HERE LIES LOVE is partnering with Gold House and The Asian American Foundation to launch an innovative ticketing initiative that promotes democracy and civic engagement. Find out how you can get involved and make a difference while enjoying this immersive musical experience.

3
Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA Photo
Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA

This morning, Arielle Jacobs and the cast of Here Lies Love appeared on Good Morning America to perform the title song and 'Eleven Days.' Watch the a video of the performance now, which also features Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, joining Jacobs as Imelda Marcos.

4
David Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This Week Photo
David Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This Week

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Broadway production of Here Lies Love will host a sold out special benefit performance on September 28 with proceeds supporting Byrne’s non-profit, Arbutus.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie
Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set
Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in PhoenixExclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on BroadwayVideo: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Video: See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone TheatreVideo: See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE LION KING

Recommended For You