Video: Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged

Here Lies Love features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 4 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Here Lies Love Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $83
Cast
Photos
Videos

Watch Here Lies Love Broadway cast members Sarah Kay, Nathan Angelo, and Angelo Soriano perform an unplugged version of "Opposite Attraction" below!

Vocals: Sarah Kay
Guitar: Nathan Angelo
Cajon: Angelo Soriano
 

Here Lies Love is the new musical currently playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).
 
From Talking Heads frontman and writer of “Stop Making Sense” and “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers comes Here Lies Love.
 
The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.
 






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
HERE LIES LOVE Celebrates GLAAD Spirit Day With A Post-Show DJ Set By Griffin Maxwell Broo Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Celebrates GLAAD Spirit Day With A Post-Show DJ Set By Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Celebrate GLAAD Spirit Day with a Post-Show DJ Set by Griffin Maxwell Brooks at HERE LIES LOVE. Join us this Thursday, October 19 for a night of music and support.

2
Apl.de.Ap Of Black Eyed Peas To DJ Post-Show Set at HERE LIES LOVE This Month Photo
Apl.de.Ap Of Black Eyed Peas To DJ Post-Show Set at HERE LIES LOVE This Month

Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas will DJ a post-show set after the October 12 performance of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway. Don't miss this exciting musical event!

3
Video: David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVEs Dancing Audience His Dream Come True Photo
Video: David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'

David Byrne sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss his new, immersive Broadway musical, Here Lies Love. Byrne discussed the musical's origins and how he came up with the idea of having half of the audience watching the show on a dance floor. Watch the video now!

4
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Flexible Ticket Packs Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Flexible Ticket Packs

Here Lies Love has partnered with The Broadway Exchange for a first-of-its-kind digital ticketing loyalty program to reward fans who experience the show multiple times at the Broadway Theatre. Learn more here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie
Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set
Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National TourPhotos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour
Video: Songwriting Team For Broadway's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'Video: Songwriting Team For Broadway's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Video: The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track 'Time Travel is a Dangerous Thing'Video: The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track 'Time Travel is a Dangerous Thing'
Video: All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat ClubVideo: All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

Videos

Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Video
Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You