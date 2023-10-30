Video: Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged

Here Lies Love features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway.
Watch Here Lies Love Broadway cast members Sarah Kay, Nathan Angelo, and Angelo Soriano perform an unplugged version of "Opposite Attraction" below!
Vocals: Sarah Kay
Guitar: Nathan Angelo
Cajon: Angelo Soriano
Here Lies Love is the new musical currently playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).
From Talking Heads frontman and writer of “Stop Making Sense” and “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony®-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers comes Here Lies Love.
The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.
