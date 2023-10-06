HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Flexible Ticket Packs in Partnership With The Broadway Exchange

Here Lies Love has partnered with The Broadway Exchange for a first-of-its-kind digital ticketing loyalty program to reward fans who experience the show multiple times at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street), offering buyers unparalleled flexibility on dates, times, and seating options.

Beginning today, ticketbuyers can purchase four-ticket packs which can be redeemed for any performance(s), within 48 hours of showtime, for either Dance Floor tickets or Mezzanine seating. Unlike traditional ticketing options, ticket buyers don't need to select their seats or dates when they buy these packs. They can choose when they want to go and where they want to be any time up to 48 hours before a show. The packs can be used any time until Tuesday, December 19 (excluding performances November 20-26).

In a commitment to rewarding the many fans who see Here Lies Love multiple times, each multi-ticket pack is accompanied by a limited-edition digital collectible from the show. In addition, each time a ticket from the pack is used, the buyer will receive a different collectible. And when the pack is complete, the buyer will receive access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the show. Fans who buy multiple packs can receive autographed memorabilia from Here Lies Love.

“Fans love this show and come back to see it, time and again. We wanted to give them a chance to do that with the most flexibility possible and to reward them for their love and loyalty of the musical,” said Patrick Catullo, one of Here Lies Love's lead producers. “Because our show is so immersive, we wanted to offer fans a chance to experience it both ways – sitting in a traditional theatre seat in the mezzanine and being part of the action on the dance floor. It's what makes Here Lies Love so great – it's a different experience every time you come.”

According to Ron Guirguis, CEO of The Broadway Exchange, the combination of flexibility, discounted prices, and rewards associated with each pack represents an important moment for fan engagement on Broadway.

“We think this is the future of fan engagement for Broadway and it's no surprise to us that the revolutionary musical Here Lies Love is the show to revolutionize this experience,” said Guirguis. “Because the multi-ticket packs have such a great price and can be used anytime over a three-month period, fans have the flexibility and freedom to see the show how and when they want. Add in the free digital collectibles and exclusive access to content and cast autographs, and fans can finally be rewarded for seeing a show multiple times. It's basically a gift certificate meets a frequent flyer program for Broadway.”

A limited number of these multi-ticket packs are available, so fans who are interested can go to www.bwayx.com/HLL to learn more and purchase the packs before they run out. After the purchase, the buyer just needs to contact The Broadway Exchange at least 48 hours before they want to see the show and they will receive their tickets electronically within a day. All tickets are guaranteed and official box office tickets for Here Lies Love.

How it Works:

Fans can purchase the ticket packs at The Broadway Exchange marketplace at www.bwayx.com/HLL beginning October 5.

Each pack contains four ticket passes that can be redeemed for a Floor or Mezzanine ticket whenever the buyer chooses.

You don't need to select your attendance dates or seat preference when you purchase the pack – tickets can be used at any time between October 7 and December 19, 2023 (with the exception of blackout dates 11/20/23 - 11/26/23).

You can use one ticket at a time, all four tickets at once, or any combination.

As soon as you know your attendance dates and seat preference, contact The Broadway Exchange no less than 48 hours before showtime.

You will receive your tickets within 24 hours of informing The Broadway Exchange of your dates and seat selection.

When you buy a pack, you will receive a free officially licensed digital collectable from Here Lies Love. Each time your use a ticket, you will receive an additional digital collectible, based on one of the characters in the show.

Once you use the full pack, you will receive special bonus rewards, behind-the-scenes content like unreleased music from the show. If you buy more than one pack, you can get even more rewards, such as autographed memorabilia from the cast.

For more information, visit www.bwayx.com/HLL.