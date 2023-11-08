Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE

In the wake of the show's closing announcement, Arielle Jacobs took to social media to share a video of the moment she received the call that she would be starring in Here Lies Love on Broadway.

"I have been in this business for a long time and I know I have been blessed. But, even after starring in 7 Broadway level productions before this one….Being able to play a Filipino role, as a Filipino artist, was a dream that I didn’t think was possible....Because that glass ceiling hadn’t been shattered in a hundred years," she writes.

She shared some of the moments and memories from her run in the show, and then went on to say, "Remember that glass ceiling I mentioned before? It has been shattered. It is gone. Anything is possible for YOU. YOU can star in a Broadway show."

Jacobs ended the caption with a statement of pride for her heritage, "Filipino artists are fierce. The blood that runs through our veins are that of Warriors. Artists. Lovers of Life. I say it Loud and I say it Proud. Now, and Forever… I, Arielle Jacobs, am a Child of the Philippines."

Watch the touching video, and read her full heartfelt caption below:

BroadwayWorld reported yesterday that Here Lies Love will play its final performance on November 26, 2023. As of that date, the groundbreaking new musical will have played 33 previews and 149 regular performances at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

he show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.