HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' Series

Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, announces People Power Disco Hour, an ongoing series of post-show DJ performances inside Club Millennium, after select performances of the musical now playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

The series kicks off this Saturday, October 7, when Here Lies Love co-producer and NYC-born Filipina American DJ CherishTheLuv will spin a set immediately following the 8PM show in celebration of Filipino American History Month.

At these select performances throughout the run, the entire audience at the Broadway Theater will continue the communal spirit and high energy of the show with a 50-minute after-curtain dance party - right from their ticketed spots in the theater! This special series will continue on Thursday, October 12; Thursday, October 19; Wednesday, October 25; and Tuesday, October 31, with exciting special guest DJs to be announced.

DJ CherishTheLuv said, “Fatboy Slim passed the baton to me and it is an honor to be the first ever woman DJ on Broadway. Dancing for a cause and to educate is my absolute favorite form of activism! Welcome to NYC's newest dance scene.”

The People Power Disco Hour follows the spectacular DJ set hosted by Fatboy Slim following the August 31st performance of Here Lies Love. In a rare and epic night on Broadway, a packed 1,100 seat theater enjoyed the performance before dancing the night away.

Here Lies Love began previews Saturday, June 17 and opened to rave reviews on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

From Talking Heads frontman and writer of “Stop Making Sense” and “Burning Down the House,” David Byrne; the beat master of “Praise You,” DJ Fatboy Slim and Tony-winning director of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alex Timbers Comes Here Lies Love —the “sensational, one-of-a-kind musical like no Broadway show ever” (Time Out New York). The Broadway Theatre has undergone an “astonishing transformation” (The New York Times) into Club Millennium, where a young woman gets catapulted to a life of fame, excess, and intoxicating power after winning the hearts of two political rivals. Witness her dazzling rise and fall through “exhilarating songs” (USA Today) and “imaginative spectacle” (The Guardian) over “90 breathless minutes” (The Washington Post). Whether you sit in traditional seats or move on the dance floor, Here Lies Love is “the most entertaining new show” (ABC7) and “an experience the likes of which Broadway has rarely if ever seen” (Variety).

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Filipino actress Vina Morales will join the show performing as “Aurora Aquino” for a limited guest engagement from Friday, September 22 – Sunday, October 22.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

