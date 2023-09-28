Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Here Lies Love is now running at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

This morning, Arielle Jacobs and the cast of Here Lies Love appeared on Good Morning America to perform the title song and "Eleven Days."

From David Byrne Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Tony Award winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner), Here Lies Love is now running at the Broadway Theatre.

Watch the complete performance below, which also features Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, joining Jacobs as Imelda Marcos.

This revolutionary new musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” (Ben Brantley) “that makes you believe you could dance all night” (The Washington Post).

Here Lies Love on Broadway also features Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as Ninoy Aquino, and popular Filipino actress Vina Morales as Aurora Aquino.

The cast also includes Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

Ticket buyers can experience the acclaimed musical in two ways: seated or standing immersed within the action. Here Lies Love was developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee).

Watch the Good Morning America performance here:








