HERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On Sale

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opens tomorrow night, Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). A new block of tickets goes on sale tomorrow at 10am ET for performances through Sunday, January 7, 2024.

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.



“Working on this musical has been a decades-long journey for me, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that everyone––either dancing on the floor, or bopping along in their seats––gets to experience Here Lies Love,” said David Byrne. “This show and these songs are all about you, as listener and audience member, being swept up in the action, in the emotional moment. As an audience member, you laugh, dance, cheer, recoil, and cry as Imelda Marcos charms her way to power in the Philippines, succumbs to corruption, and is forced out by the People Power Revolution.”

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle “G” Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJ CherishTheLuv/Garcia At Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/Smigelrutter Fitviavi, and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now online, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the Broadway Theatre box office.

For information on groups of 10+, contact Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or call 866-302-0995.

Rush tickets are available in-person at the Broadway Theatre box office on the day of the performance for $35 each. Tickets are limited to a maximum of 2 per person and are subject to availability.

Digital lottery entrants can register for the chance to purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Entries for the Here Lies Love digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Visit rush.telecharge.com for more information and to register. Drawings only appear when they are open for entries.