HERE LIES LOVE Broadway Theatre Box Office to Open This Saturday

The Broadway Theatre box office will open this Saturday, May 20 for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), which begins performances on Saturday, June 17 ahead of a Thursday, July 20 opening night.

In celebration of the show's 90-minute revolutionary musical experience, a limited number of $90 floor (standing) tickets will be available for purchase in-person only for the first 90 minutes of the day, from 10:00-11:30am. Mezzanine seats will also be available for $45 all day on May 20. These offers will apply to select preview performances and are limited to 2 tickets per customer.

Attendees will also enjoy the iconic Peach Mango Pies and the limited-edition Coconut Pineapple Pies courtesy of Jollibee, one of Asia's largest food service companies and recognized by Eater as "the best chain fried chicken in America," as well as free cans of sparking water from Sanzo, a Fil-Am owned beverage company, with a mission to bridge cultures, and aims to celebrate high quality Asian flavors like Lychee, Mango, Calamansi, Pomelo and Yuzu with Ginger. Attendees may also be surprised by guest appearances from members of the Here Lies Love company throughout the morning.

From the minds of Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story on the dance floor or in traditional theater seating.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as "Imelda Marcos," Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as "Ferdinand Marcos," Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations) as "Ninoy Aquino," Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by H.E.R., Lea Salonga, Bobby Garcia, Giselle "G" Töngi, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh, Rob Laqui, Georgina Pazcoguin, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicolas Olaes, Adam Hyndman, LaChanze, Yasuhiro Kawana, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Kevin Connor, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Craig Balsam, Elizabeth Armstrong, Cathy Dantchik, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Luke Katler/Ryan Solomon, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, Alexi Melvin, Warner Music Entertainment, Eastern Standard Time, The Shubert Organization, and Hunter Arnold/TBD Theatricals.

For information on groups of 10+, contact Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or call 866-302-0995.

Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from traditional theater seating. Multiple ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view. For more information, visit https://herelieslovebroadway.com/#ticketingoptions.