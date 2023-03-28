Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL to Screen in U.K. Cinemas

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL to Screen in U.K. Cinemas

Mar. 28, 2023  

The filmed capture of Heathers: the Musical will screen in 320 screens across the U.K. and Ireland from March 28 through May 6.

Variety reports that each screening will be followed by a bonus 10-minute special, "Behind the Scenes at The Other Palace," which features a look behind the musical being filmed that the London venue for its original 2022 release on The Roku Channel.

A Heathers: the Musical DVD and special edition Blu-Ray will be released on June 5, alongside a digital release.

The filmed musical will be distributed through a partnership between Village Roadshow Pictures and Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment. Further distribution plans are expected to follow.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up - the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but its murder being a somebody...

The live capture features Ailsa Davidson, Simon Gordon, Maddison Firth, Vivian Panka, Teleri Hughes, Mhairi Angus, Liam Doyle, Rory Phelan, Vicki Lee Taylor, Andy Brady, Oliver Brooks, Benjamin Karran, Chris Parkinson, Jermaine Woods, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Hannah Lowther, and May Tether.

Watch the new trailer here:



