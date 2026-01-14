HB Studio to Present WHILE WE ARE HERE Documentary

While We Are Here is a documentary by Spanish actress and creator Sara Velasco, developed during her Fulbright artistic residency in New York City. With HB Studio at its core, the film brings together voices of artists from different backgrounds to explore the actor's journey and the role of theatre as a place of refuge and community.

Set in a city that offers endless opportunities while demanding constant resilience, While We Are Here reflects on what it means to create in New York - a place that inspires and devours in equal measure.

Through personal stories and shared moments of practice, the documentary portrays theatre as a space of care, belonging, and support, where artists can pause, connect, and continue. The screening will take place on January 18th at 7:30 PM, at 124 Bank Street, New York City.