HAUNTED HOLLYWOOD to Debut at The Shops at Columbus Circle

Prepare to face your darkest fears and most dangerous desires at Haunted Hollywood, the ultimate immersive Halloween experience debuting this October on the 4th floor of The Shops at Columbus Circle. Produced by Voss Events, this live production transforms legendary horror icons into thrilling, seductive visions like you've never seen before, promising an unforgettable night of tantalizing terror, live music, and jaw-dropping performances.

"Most Halloween events in New York City are geared toward kids and teens, but Halloween is a holiday for adults too," says creator and producer Brandon Voss, also behind the city's acclaimed adult holiday experience Santa's Secret. "We've designed something unique-sophisticated, playful, and spine-tingling-that lets grown-ups revel in the spooky season without the little ones."

The evening unfolds in three wickedly immersive acts. Guests are first welcomed into The Parlor, an eerie lounge where reimagined icons including Alien, Freddy Kruger, The Exorcist, Michael Myers, Psycho, and The Nun make their haunting presence known. Halloween-inspired cocktails flow as live vocals drift from the baby grand piano, and candlelit corners and eerie photo ops beckon guests deeper into the night. From there, the doors swing open to The Grand Ballroom, where a sultry vocalist reimagines Halloween classics with a seductive, jazz-infused twist while guests indulge in a decadent dining experience crafted by Food Network award-winner and Chopped Champion Chef Jermain Edwards. The evening builds to its chilling climax as audiences are swept into a provocative variety show led by a sharp-witted "final girl." Here, iconic horror tales are retold through aerial acts, burlesque, comedy, live vocals, and dance, pushing the boundaries between terror and temptation.

Haunted Hollywood is two hours of electrifying entertainment, where expertly crafted Halloween cocktails and a refined culinary menu add delicious flavor to the night's thrills. This limited-run event is designed exclusively for mature audiences, with entry restricted to guests 18 and over, and 21+ with valid ID for alcohol service.

Tickets available at Voss Events.