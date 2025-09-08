HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host 'Back to Magic Family Nights'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of World Literacy Day and the Back-to-School season, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and New York Cares will partner for “Back to Magic Family Nights” on Wednesday, September 10, 17 and 24 at New York’s Lyric Theatre.

On the three special evenings, families can use the discount code FAMILY to purchase tickets at these performances for up to 40% off at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com. The audience attending these shows will also receive special giveaways.

Additionally, guests attending these performances are invited to bring school supplies for donation and receive special copies of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Donations can include crayons, plastic folders, markers, erasers (3 pack), spiral notebooks, pencils (5 pack), glue sticks (3 pack), loose leaf paper, rulers and pencil cases. Donations will be delivered to a local New York City-area school by the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast on a future date.

New York Cares manages hundreds of year-round projects in elementary schools, assisting students with homework, math, reading and fitness goals. In 2024, New York Cares served more than 50,000 children through programs, distributed nearly 50,000 coats across NYC, provided over 20,000 backpacks to students, and helped distribute more than 9.2 million meals to New Yorkers in need.