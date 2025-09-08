 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host 'Back to Magic Family Nights'

Events will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 17 and 24 at New York’s Lyric Theatre.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host 'Back to Magic Family Nights' Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

In celebration of World Literacy Day and the Back-to-School season, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and New York Cares will partner for “Back to Magic Family Nights” on Wednesday, September 10, 17 and 24 at New York’s Lyric Theatre.

On the three special evenings, families can use the discount code FAMILY to purchase tickets at these performances for up to 40% off at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com. The audience attending these shows will also receive special giveaways.

Additionally, guests attending these performances are invited to bring school supplies for donation and receive special copies of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Donations can include crayons, plastic folders, markers, erasers (3 pack), spiral notebooks, pencils (5 pack), glue sticks (3 pack), loose leaf paper, rulers and pencil cases. Donations will be delivered to a local New York City-area school by the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast on a future date.

New York Cares manages hundreds of year-round projects in elementary schools, assisting students with homework, math, reading and fitness goals. In 2024, New York Cares served more than 50,000 children through programs, distributed nearly 50,000 coats across NYC, provided over 20,000 backpacks to students, and helped distribute more than 9.2 million meals to New Yorkers in need.



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
40 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
84 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos