HAMILTON and Ron Chernow Receive National Constitution Center's 37th Annual Liberty Medal

The National Constitution Center hosted its 2025 Liberty Medal ceremony on Friday evening, honoring Hamilton and historian Ron Chernow, whose Pulitzer Prize–winning biography of Alexander Hamilton inspired the landmark musical that continues to shape how Americans connect with the nation’s founding story.

The event marked the 37th annual presentation of the Liberty Medal and featured a public conversation between Chernow and National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen, along with performances by Hamilton alum Ta’Rea Campbell and 2024–2025 Hamilton Education Program competition winner Heather Leslie Sanchez.

“With its catchy tunes and memorable lyrics, the Hamilton musical has inspired millions in theaters, homes, classrooms, and beyond to love American history and to learn more about our founding ideals,” said Rosen in his opening remarks. “Together, Hamilton the musical and Hamilton the biography show the power of history in shaping American culture and sparking civic imagination.”

Speaking from the stage overlooking Independence Mall, Chernow reflected, “I feel a small tingle at being here in Philadelphia, birthplace of the Constitution, and receiving this award at the National Constitution Center. The work of honoring and explicating the Constitution, begun by Hamilton, Madison, and Jay in the Federalist Papers, is now gallantly carried on at the Center by Jeffrey Rosen and his excellent staff.”

He continued, “In embracing the musical, audiences have shown that they don't want history that debunks our country's past, but neither do they want history that exaggerates or sanitizes it. Hamilton invites audiences to grapple with our nation's complicated origins and thereby makes our early struggle feel urgent and vital and, yes, all too contemporary.”

In recorded remarks, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda added, “Very rarely has a book gripped me as Ron Chernow's account of Hamilton. It made me think, ‘How has no one turned this story into a musical yet?’ I’ll always be grateful to Ron for that.”

Since premiering on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton has earned 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The production has been widely credited with transforming public engagement with early American history, particularly through the Hamilton Education Program, which connects students with the founding era through performance-based learning.

Established in 1988 and hosted by the National Constitution Center since 2006, the Liberty Medal recognizes individuals and organizations who strive to secure the blessings of liberty for people around the world. Past honorees include Ken Burns, Judy Woodruff and David Rubenstein, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senator John McCain, Representative John Lewis, the Dalai Lama, and Malala Yousafzai.

The Liberty Medal carries a $100,000 prize, sponsored by Ira Lubert and Pamela Estadt, whose support has sustained the award for over a decade. Proceeds benefit the educational and civic programs of the National Constitution Center.

For more information about the Liberty Medal and a list of past recipients, visit constitutioncenter.org/liberty-medal/recipients.