HAMILTON Premium Tickets Rise To Record $1,525 As Leslie Odom Jr. Returns

Broadway producers raise prices as demand surges for Odom’s nine-week run.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
HAMILTON Premium Tickets Rise To Record $1,525 As Leslie Odom Jr. Returns Image
Premium ticket prices for Hamilton have hit an unprecedented $1,525.50 for certain performances, coinciding with the return of Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. to the role of Aaron Burr.

According to Forbes, the new price marks the highest top ticket in Broadway history, surpassing the premiums once charged for the final runs of Merrily We Roll Along, Romeo + Juliet, and Othello.

When Hamilton raised its top ticket from $475 to $849 in 2016, producer Jeffrey Seller defended the move as a way to undercut scalpers and redirect profits to the artists and investors who created the show. While that strategy expanded the box office share, it also prompted criticism that Broadway risks becoming inaccessible to average theatergoers.

To balance high premiums, Hamilton continues to run its $10 daily lottery and provides 20,000 $10 tickets annually to New York City public high school students. Seller has said the policy is intended to ensure access, noting that “those premiums are subsidizing those $10 tickets.”

Still, demand outpaces supply. Even at $1,525.50, resale prices remain higher, with some brokers asking more than thirty times the box office rate.

Now entering its tenth year on Broadway, Hamilton has generated more than $1 billion in ticket sales and remains one of the most sought-after shows. Odom begins performances September 16 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



