HAMILTON Becomes Fifth Best Selling Cast Album Since 1991

According to Billboard, Hamilton has surpassed Jersey Boys to become the fifth biggest selling cast album since the tracking of sales began in 1991. Hamilton has sold 1.46 million, versus Jersey Boys' 1.445 million.

The first four albums on the list are The Phantom of the Opera (4.972 million), Wicked (2.728 million), Mamma Mia! (1.717 million), and Les Miserables (1.661 million).

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON is currently running on Broadway, in Chicago, and London.

