HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN by Stephen Adly Guirgis Published by TCG Books

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven roaringly brings to life the experiences of women whom society has tried to shuffle out of sight and out of mind.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Stephen Adly Guirgis. The play had its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in the fall of 2019.

Stephen Adly Guirgis brings his prodigious gifts for exploring the lives of social outcasts to new heights in this play about the inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, where the unmoored residents struggle with addiction, abuse, and mental illness. Between daily therapy sessions, they clash with the staff and each other, form alliances, and fall in love. Harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven roaringly brings to life the experiences of women whom society has tried to shuffle out of sight and out of mind.

Stephen Adly Guirgis's other plays include Between Riverside and Crazy (Pulitzer Prize for Drama), The Motherfucker with the Hat, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, Our Lady of 121st Street, and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. He is a former co-artistic director of LAByrinth Theater Company. His other awards include the Yale Windham-Campbell Prize, a PEN/Laura Pels Award, a Whiting Award, and the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award.

Theatre Communications Group

Theatre Communications Group

(TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 19 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of "a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre" can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. TCG is led by executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring.




