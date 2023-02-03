HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Release Limited Edition Transparent Green Vinyl Box Set

A limited-edition transparent green vinyl box set of the Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown will be released on Friday, March 17 in celebration of the Tony Award winning Best Musical's upcoming 1000th performance on Broadway as well as the approaching first day of Spring, a holiday celebrated in the show. This transparent green vinyl release is available exclusively at www.barnesandnoble.com

The limited-edition box set features the recording on three transparent green vinyl records and features a 16-page booklet that includes complete song lyrics and photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio.

This marks the fourth album printing following the original release on traditional black vinyl, the limited-edition red vinyl released in 2019, and the limited-edition clear vinyl edition released in 2022.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 283 million streams to date. It was released the summer of 2019, topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. The two-disc CD edition features a 64-page booklet.

Hadestown is playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and touring North America, currently playing Atlanta's Fox Theatre through Sunday, January 15 and then will travel to Kansas City, MO's Music Hall. Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway are available at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown-tickets or by visiting the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street). For the latest North American tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour

The show originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season. The show is the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. The show is the highest-grossing musical in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show's female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

Hadestown is produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sing It Again Records