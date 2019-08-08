HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Debuts at #1 on Cast Albums Chart

The Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is already topping charts! The album debut at #1 last week on the cast albums chart.

The Off-Broadway casting recording of Hadestown, which was recorded from the show's world premiere at New York Theater Workshop, appeared at #9 on the chart.

Hadestown originated in 2006 as Mitchell's community theater project that traveled Vermont before gaining a cult following when she turned the songs into an acclaimed album which was called "far and away one of the best records of 2010" (Sunday Times of London). In 2013, Mitchell saw Chavkin's celebrated Off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, and knew she had found her artistic partner. Together, the two women have transformed Hadestown into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone -Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The principal cast is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page alongside Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.





