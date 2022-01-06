Gwyneth Keyworth, Jude Owusu, and More Join TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD West End

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Additional casting has been announced for the West End production of Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird.

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, actor Gwyneth Keyworth has joined the cast as Scout Finch, with Jude Owusu as Tom Robinson, Harry Redding as Jem, Pamela Nomvete as Calpurnia, Jim Norton as Judge Taylor, Harry Atwell as Boo Radley, Amanda Boxer as Mrs. DuBose, Poppy Lee Friar as Mayella, Patrick O'Kane as Bob Ewell, Lloyd Hutchinson as Link, Simon Hepworth, Laura Howard, and Tom Manion.

Rafe Spall, who recently made his Broadway debut in the revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, will lead the production as attorney Atticus Finch.

Previews are set to begin March 10, 2022 at the Gielgud Theatre, with an official opening night planned for March 31, 2022. Tickets will go on sale April 6.

The production will contact existing ticket holders to facilitate ticket transfers and exchanges for the new dates.

According to the play's author, Aaron Sorkin, the West End production "will not be a Xerox copy" of the production currently on Broadway.

The West End production is also planning education and community initiatives, including making 500 tickets a week available for £5-£10.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.