Gustavo Dudamel to Lead New York Philharmonic at United Palace

The New York Philharmonic has announced an additional performance in the 2025–26 season. Gustavo Dudamel, Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director Designate, conducts Members of the New York Philharmonic in the Orchestra's first-ever appearance at United Palace, the iconic Washington Heights theater, on a concert that also features the dynamic New York City-based Spanish Harlem Orchestra, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The program will be announced at a later date. This adds to the schedule of Dudamel's New York Philharmonic concerts in the spring of 2026, which comprises four subscription programs — including two World Premieres, a New York Premiere, and a collaboration with Spanish Harlem Orchestra — as well as the Spring Gala with Evgeny Kissin.

The concerts in the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, are as follows:

Gustavo Dudamel leads the World Premiere of arrangements by 18 composers of Rzewski's The People United Will Never Be Defeated, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, as well as Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica, March 12–14 and 17, 2026.

The composers contributing arrangements to The People United Will Never Be Defeated — which is part of the Philharmonic's celebration of US at 250 — are Kati Agócs, Marcos Balter, Enrico Chapela, Anthony Cheung, Suzanne Farrin, Brittany J. Green, Felipe Lara, Tania León, Arturo Márquez, Andrew Norman, Maria Schneider, Nina Shekhar, Roberto Sierra, Conrad Tao, Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, Joel Thompson, Wang Lu, and Nina C. Young.

Dudamel conducts the World Premiere of David Lang's oratorio the wealth of nations, commissioned by the Philharmonic and featuring mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron (in her Philharmonic debut); bass-baritone Davóne Tines; and the New York Philharmonic Chorus, directed by Malcolm J. Merriweather, March 19–22, 2026.

Kravis Prize for New Music winner David Lang's oratorio — also part of US at 250 — draws on Adam Smith's 1776 foundational economic treatise of the same name, as well as texts from Franklin D. Roosevelt, Frederick Douglass, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Edith Wharton, Eugene V. Debs, and Maria W. Stewart.

Dudamel leads the New York Philharmonic's annual Spring Gala concert, April 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The concert features works by Musorgsky, Scriabin, and Stravinsky, and marks the first Philharmonic appearance by pianist Evgeny Kissin since 2015. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Dudamel conducts the New York Premiere of Ellen Reid's Earth Between Oceans, co-commissioned with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and featuring the New York Philharmonic Chorus, directed by Malcolm J. Merriweather, on a program that also includes the 1919 version of Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite, April 30–May 2, 2026.

Dudamel leads selections featuring Spanish Harlem Orchestra, the Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band led by Oscar Hernández, as well as Gershwin's Cuban Overture; a selection from Villa-Lobos's Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2; Ginastera's Milonga, arranged for orchestra; and Gabriela Ortiz's Antrópolis, May 6–8, 2026.

Gustavo Dudamel, Fleur Barron, Evgeny Kissin, Davóne Tines, New York Philharmonic Chorus (Malcolm J. Merriweather, director), Spanish Harlem Orchestra (Oscar Hernández, band leader), New York Philharmonic

