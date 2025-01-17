Greg Hildreth to Replace Taran Killam as Officer Lockstock in URINETOWN; Christopher Fitzgerald Joins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Center has revealed that Greg Hildreth will be replacing Taran Killam in the role of Officer Lockstock in the Encores! production of Urinetown. Hildreth was previously set to star in the role of Officer Barrel, which will now be played by Christopher Fitzgerald.

Urinetown will run from February 5 – 16, 2025. The cast features Jenni Barber (Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Christopher Fitzgerald (Officer Barrel) Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Greg Hildreth (Officer Lockstock), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (Robby the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (Ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong), Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), and John Yi (Tiny Tom), Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise), and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell).

Directed by Teddy Bergman, Urinetown features choreography by Mayte Natalio and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

In this side-splitting satire, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer, and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities becomes the “number one” site for major change. In this Tony-winning musical, nothing is safe from criticism—capitalism, politics, the establishment, the anti-establishment, and even musical theater itself!