Governor Cuomo Announces Capacity Increases for Offices, Gyms, Casinos and More

Cuomo revealed that on May 19, spectator capacity outdoors can increase from 20% to 33%.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Governor Cuomo has revealed that capacity of offices, gyms, casinos and more will be increasing in May.

He shared on twitter that beginning May 15, capacity can increase as follows:

Offices from 50% to 75%
Gyms outside NYC from 33% to 50%
Casinos & gaming facilities from 25% to 50%

and

On May 19, spectator capacity outdoors can increase from 20% to 33%.

Check out the tweet below:

It was also announced today that beginning today, April 26, in New York City, movie theaters will be allowed to fill at 33% capacity. Additionally, museums, zoos, aquariums, as well as the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, will expand to 50% capacity.

Cuomo shared: "Our message is simple - get vaccinated. It's the responsible thing to do, and we will continue to be aggressive in stressing this message all across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "Our providers are working nonstop to get more shots into arms quickly and equitably, but they need our cooperation. Getting everyone vaccinated is critical in reopening and rebuilding New York because our progress on vaccinations will have a direct effect on how fast we can continue to reopen sectors of our economy."

New York's restaurant curfew was recently extended from 11pm to midnight with COVID-19 restrictions remaining in place.

Cuomo revealed in another tweet yesterday that 44.1% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 31.1% have completed their vaccine series. 14,435,026 total doses have been administered to date.


