New York's Restaurant Curfew Extended to Midnight Beginning Today, April 19

New York's restaurant curfew has been extended from 11pm to midnight beginning today, April 19th. COVID-19 restrictions still remain in place, including alcoholic drinks needing to be ordered with food, and indoor capacity being limited to 50%.

Steve Olsen, owner of the West Bank Cafe shared, "It's a step in the right direction. We have partitions, we have filters, we have masks, most of our customers are vaccinated. We're so excited about the city opening."

Check out the full video on PIX 11 below!