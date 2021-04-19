Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York's Restaurant Curfew Extended to Midnight Beginning Today, April 19

COVID-19 restrictions still remain in place. Alcoholic drink orders still need to be ordered with food.

Apr. 19, 2021  

New York's restaurant curfew has been extended from 11pm to midnight beginning today, April 19th. COVID-19 restrictions still remain in place, including alcoholic drinks needing to be ordered with food, and indoor capacity being limited to 50%.

Steve Olsen, owner of the West Bank Cafe shared, "It's a step in the right direction. We have partitions, we have filters, we have masks, most of our customers are vaccinated. We're so excited about the city opening."

Check out the full video on PIX 11 below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Broadway Arts Community Launches Scholarship for BIPOC Students Photo

Broadway Arts Community Launches Scholarship for BIPOC Students

Janeane Garofalo Joins YOUNGER in its Final Season Photo

Janeane Garofalo Joins YOUNGER in its Final Season

Small Business Administration Hopes to Re-Open SVOG Applications This Week Photo

Small Business Administration Hopes to Re-Open SVOG Applications This Week

Win Two Tickets to the Return Performance of PHANTOM on Broadway Photo

Win Two Tickets to the Return Performance of PHANTOM on Broadway


More Hot Stories For You