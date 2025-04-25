Gotham FC’s Midge Purce Will Deliver Opening Monologue at CHICAGO For One Performance Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gotham FC’s star soccer player & U.S. Women's National Team player Midge Purce will be delivering Chicago’s opening monologue on Thursday, May 1st on Broadway at the 7PM performance. A post-performance talk back will follow the performance.

All audience members who have tickets to the Thursday, May 1st performance are invited to stay after the show. Save up to 40% off on Thursday Eve 5/1 @ 7pm with code MIDGE.

About Midge Purce

Midge Purce has been a star for Gotham FC, the preeminent top-tier professional women’s soccer team in the New York region, since 2021.

Known for her dribbling, passing vision and versatility, the 29-year-old Purce became just the second player in NWSL history to assist two goals in an NWSL final, helping the Gotham FC win its first NWSL championship and claiming the MVP award in the 2023 title game. In 112 NWSL appearances, Purce has 25 goals and 10 assists and owns a number of Gotham FC records, including the most career game-winning goals (10) and the most in a single season (6) in 2021.

A U.S. Women’s National Team regular over the past four years, Purce has five goals and four assists in 30 appearances. She won the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship and the 2024 W Gold Cup with the USWNT, scoring in both tournaments and playing in the finals.

Off the field, Purce is one of the most compelling personalities in sport. She has extended her influence far beyond soccer, from fashion and media to advocacy, and was named to the famed Forbes “30 Under 30” list in 2023. She is a fierce advocate for girls and women in sports, co-founding and serving as executive director of the Black Women’s Players Collective and championing equal pay for the U.S. Women’s National Team. A 2017 graduate of Harvard University, Purce serves on her alma mater’s prestigious Board of Overseers.

A media personality who has provided soccer commentary for CBS, Purce created The Offseason, the popular reality docuseries following the lives of select NWSL players during their off-time between seasons. The first episode drew more than 2.5 million views in its exclusive release on X, formerly known as Twitter.