Gotham Early Music Scene Presents OPEN GATES PROJECT CONCERT C3: Countertenors, a Consort, and Continuo

Gotham Early Music Scene continues the inaugural season of its Open Gates Project with C3: Countertenors, a Consort, and Continuo, a program featuring a roster of countertenors of color alongside a consort of viols, on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3 W 65th Street). The concert will also be livestreamed.

Featured artists in this unique program include countertenors Biraj Barkakaty, Wei En Chan, Patrick Dailey, Iván Maria Feliciano (special guest young artist), and Jonathan May, with viol consort composed of Motomi Igarashi, Larry Lipnik, Rosamund Morley, and Pat Neely, with Dongsok Shin on harpsichord. The program includes Gabrieli's Vieni, Vieni, Himeneo, Handel's Ombra mai fu, Monteverdi's Pur ti miro, Cavalli's Pur Ti Stringo, and consort songs by Purcell and William Byrd, in addition to Trevor Weston's O Maria.

GEMS' Open Gates Project offers a rich variety of music performed by distinguished professional artists at locations throughout New York City. The series is dedicated to creating greater access to stages for musicians of color in Early Music, while also seeking to create greater access to Early Music for underserved communities. The Project aims to see increased diversity on the stage and in the audience.

Gene Murrow, executive director of Gotham Early Music Scene, engaged bass-baritone Joe Chappel and soprano Michele Kennedy as co-directors of the Open Gates Project, curating concerts, engaging artists, and exploring exciting new venues, all in order to broaden the reach of Early Music. The Open Gates Project presented its inaugural concerts in November 2021. Entitled The Divine Feminine: Centering Women of Color in Early Music, these well-attended performances enjoyed much acclaim by audiences and the Early Music community at large.

View the full concert here.

Concert Information

C3: Countertenors, a Consort, and Continuo

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00pm

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church | 3 W 65th St | New York, NY 10023

Tickets: $30: General Admission; $15: Under 30/Fixed Income General Admission; $5: Students (ID required)

Link: https://gemsny.org/opengatesseason

Livestream and in-person options available

Program:

WILLIAM BYRD:

Ambitious Love

Ye Sacred Muses

Who Made Thee, Hob

Viol Consort Selections

Henry Purcell:

Sound the trumpet

Sing, Sing, Ye Druids

Sorceress scene (Dido and Aeneas)

Viol Consort Selections

ANDREA GABRIELI:

Vieni, Vieni, Himeneo

TREVOR WESTON:

O Maria

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL:

Ombra mai fu

CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI:

Pur ti miro

FRENCESCO CAVALLI:

Pur Ti Stringo

Countertenors:

Biraj Barkakaty

Wei En Chan

Patrick Dailey

Iván Maria Feliciano (special guest young artist)

Jonathan May

Viols:

Motomi Igarashi

Larry Lipnik

Rosamund Morley

Pat Neely

Harpsichord:

Dongsok Shin

Please note: COVID vaccinations and masks are required to attend in person. Read GEMS' full Covid Protocols here.