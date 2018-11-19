Good News! Katie Rose Clarke Returns to the Role of Glinda!

Beginning performances Tuesday, December 11, the ever popular Katie Rose Clarke will return to the role of Glinda in Wicked.

Katie Rose Clarke's other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon (Ellen), Allegiance (Hannah Campbell), and The Light in the Piazza (Clara Johnson). She also appeared in the national tours of Wicked and The Light in the Piazza. Her regional credits include: The Last Five Years (Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actress) and Prayer for My Enemy, both at the Long Wharf Theatre. Katie's TV credits include: "The Good Wife" (CBS) and "Lincoln Center Presents: The Light in the Piazza." She was most recently seen in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical, The Heart of Rock & Roll at the Old Globe Theatre.

Ms. Clarke will join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Kristen Martin as Nessarose. Jesse JP Johnson will also join the cast as Boq on Tuesday, December 11. Amanda Jane Cooper (Glinda) and Jye Frasca (Boq) will play their final performances on Sunday, December 9.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

