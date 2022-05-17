'God Save the Queen' Recording Featuring Sarah Brightman & Alfie Boe to be Released for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year, a Double A-side single of the UK's national anthem, 'God Save the Queen' will be released, featuring Sarah Brightman, Alfie Boe, the NHS Voices of Care Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

This single will include the new recording of 'God Save the Queen' alongside a remastered recording of the Anthem that was sung at Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

It will be released Friday, May 27th on iTunes, Amazon Music and across

select digital streaming platforms.

PRE-ORDER HERE!