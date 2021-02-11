Gloria Estefan, Santino Fontana, Laura Osnes, Adam Pascal, and More Set For Virtual Reading of BROADWAY BABY

A virtual reading will be held for the children's book Broadway Baby, written by theater operator and producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer.

The star-studded event will be hosted by One Grand Books on Sunday, February 21 at 3:00pm ET.

Broadway stars set to participate in the event include three-time Tony Award winner Gloria Estefan (On Your Feet!), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Cinderella, Frozen), Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell, "Glee"), Ruby Lewis (Paramour, We Will Rock You), Grammy Award nominee Kara Lindsey (Newsies, Wicked, Beautiful), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis), two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Ann Sanders (Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen), three-time Emmy Award winner Kevin Spirtas ("Days of Our Lives," Dear Evan Hansen), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton), and Astrid Van Wieren (Come from Away).

Tickets for the online event, which are $25 and include a author-signed copy of the book, can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-star-studded-reading-of-broadway-baby-tickets-138958545751. A portion of event proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Released by Meteor 17 Books, Broadway Baby is available now at BroadwayBabyBook.com.

At a time when theaters are temporarily shuttered and fans and artists are missing live performances, Broadway Baby charms with a whimsical love letter to Broadway. Artfully illustrated by the award-winning Yoko Matsuoka, this cheeky little Broadway Baby dreams of becoming a Broadway star. Those dreams take us on a truly theatrical journey from his crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special.

Broadway Baby celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity; encourages children and Broadway lovers of all ages to create and be whatever you want to be, whoever you are, wherever you are; and reminds readers that even the loftiest of dreams can come true.