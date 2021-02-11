Gloria Estefan, Santino Fontana, Laura Osnes, Adam Pascal, and More Set For Virtual Reading of BROADWAY BABY
The reading event will be hosted by One Grand Books on Sunday, February 21 at 3:00pm ET.
A virtual reading will be held for the children's book Broadway Baby, written by theater operator and producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer.
The star-studded event will be hosted by One Grand Books on Sunday, February 21 at 3:00pm ET.
Broadway stars set to participate in the event include three-time Tony Award winner Gloria Estefan (On Your Feet!), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Cinderella, Frozen), Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell, "Glee"), Ruby Lewis (Paramour, We Will Rock You), Grammy Award nominee Kara Lindsey (Newsies, Wicked, Beautiful), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis), two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Ann Sanders (Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen), three-time Emmy Award winner Kevin Spirtas ("Days of Our Lives," Dear Evan Hansen), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton), and Astrid Van Wieren (Come from Away).
Tickets for the online event, which are $25 and include a author-signed copy of the book, can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-star-studded-reading-of-broadway-baby-tickets-138958545751. A portion of event proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Released by Meteor 17 Books, Broadway Baby is available now at BroadwayBabyBook.com.
At a time when theaters are temporarily shuttered and fans and artists are missing live performances, Broadway Baby charms with a whimsical love letter to Broadway. Artfully illustrated by the award-winning Yoko Matsuoka, this cheeky little Broadway Baby dreams of becoming a Broadway star. Those dreams take us on a truly theatrical journey from his crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special.
Broadway Baby celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity; encourages children and Broadway lovers of all ages to create and be whatever you want to be, whoever you are, wherever you are; and reminds readers that even the loftiest of dreams can come true.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is di...
Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!
NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the pub...
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Third Annual 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge
Dear Evan Hansen, along with partners The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop, have announced the third annual “You Will Be Found”...
Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that famed NYC restaurateur, Joe Allen, owner of the beloved theatre district restaurant that bears his name, pass...
How Theatres Everywhere Are Celebrating Black History Month
This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that Black artists have made to the American theatre. How can y...
NY Governor Cuomo Announces Large Venues Can Soon Re-Open with Testing
Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that New York state will build off of the success of the Buffalo Bills pilot plan, allowing all large stadium and...