Global Roundup 9/27 - ALMOST FAMOUS, Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More!

Top Stories

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At ALMOST FAMOUS At The Old Globe - BroadwayWorld has a first look at the The Old Globe's world premiere musical Almost Famous, with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe (films Jerry Maguire, Say Anything..., Fast Times at Ridgemont High).

VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE

- The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first listen to Rob McClure voicing the infamous nanny in this new commercial!

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse - BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!

VIDEO: Lea Salonga, Jett Pangan Preview 'A Little Priest' from SWEENEY TODD - The touring production (Philippines, Singapore) of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony winner Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan, will launch in Manila, Philippines, 11-27 October 2019.

Top Reviews

Atlanta: Contributor Ashley Elliott reviews BECOMING NANCY, writing "From the very beginning, when David waves his handkerchief between the curtain, to the final all-cast harmonization of the a?oeYou Mattera?? reprise, Becoming Nancy pulls you in and won't let you go."

Salt Lake City: Contributor Tyler Hinton reviews the Broadway Bound CAGNEY at Pioneer Theatre Company writing "The Broadway-bound CAGNEY at Pioneer Theatre Company has a sensational star, a Broadway-ready production, and a fascinating story to tell."

Milwaukee, WI: Contributor Kelsey Lawler reviews WEST SIDE STORY at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, writing "Even if you've seen West Side Story twenty times before -- even if you know it's based on Romeo & Juliet and therefore tragedy is imminent -- the Milwaukee Rep has succeeded in giving every theater-loving person countless reasons to come out and see it once more."

Central New York: Contributor Natasha Ashley reviews Redhouse Arts Centers' RENT, writing "The Redhouse Arts Center opens its 2019-2020 season with none other than Jonathan Larson's Tony Award -winning musical RENT under the incredible direction of the Broadway-credited husband and wife team Hunter Foster and Jennifer Cody. Hunter Foster is the Redhouse Arts Center Artistic Director and this production will be hard to beat for the rest of the season thanks to the stellar cast, top-notch musical direction by Abel Searor, breathtaking set design by Carolyn Mraz, impressive choreography by Jennifer Cody, and, of course, the story that changed musical theatre history."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Kelsey Lawler

Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an editor, creative & freelance writer, and blogger ever since. Kelsey is thrilled to be doing her part to spread the word about Milwaukee's vibrant performing arts scene.

