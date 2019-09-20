Global Roundup 9/20 - THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature ...

Breaking: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Will Premiere In Chicago Summer 2020- BroadwayWorld has learned The Devil Wears Prada will have its Pre-Broadway World Premiere at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) from July 14, 2020 through August 16, 2020 prior to a Broadway engagement. (Read more)

Newcomer Sam Tutty To Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End; Additional Casting Announced - The full cast has been announced for the London premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, which begins performances with an all British cast, including several West End debuts, at the Noël Coward Theatre on 29 October 2019, with opening night on 19 November 2019. (Read more)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Sing 'When You Believe' - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film, today releases an official video from its recent press launch featuring Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado and Luke Brady, together with other members of the original London cast, performing Stephen Schwartz's classic song When You Believe. (Read more)

VIDEO: First Look At The World Premiere of BECOMING NANCY At Alliance Theatre - The new musical. Becoming Nancy, is currently playing at Alliance Theatre! Get a first look at the show below! Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18. (Read more)

Houston: Contributor Brett Cullum reviews BWW Review: A CHORUS LINE Razzle Dazzles At TUTS!, writing "Director Julie Kramer and choreographer Jessica Hartman have stayed true to the 1975 vision, but also managed to make it more energetic and faster paced. The dancers often seem to defy gravity and levitate during numbers, and it's all gorgeously staged and executed."

Chicago: Contributor Emily McClanathan reviews NEWSIES at Paramount Theatre, writing "Paramount Theatre's production of DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, directed by Jim Corti, offers a spirited, heartfelt take on the popular Tony Award winner. Originally a 1992 Disney movie musical, the cult favorite has attracted a whole new fandom since the stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2012, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the true story of the 1899 New York City newsboys' strike, NEWSIES is best known for its rousing tunes and jaw-dropping dancing. With music direction by Tom Vendafreddo and choreography by Joshua Blake Carter, Corti's production nails these essential elements, while the cast give moving, layered performances as the ragtag band of brothers who faced down the giants of the 19th century press."

Central New York: Contributor Natasha Ashley reviews The World Premiere of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN writing "Syracuse Stage opens its 2019/2020 season with a world premiere production of Thoughts of a Colored Man, written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. It is co-produced with Baltimore Center Stage and two commercial producers, Brian Moreland and Ron Simons, who anticipate moving this new play to New York after the run in Syracuse and Baltimore (beginning October 10). The play is real, raw, and truly captivating; the emotional and powerful stories are conveyed through music, dance, and poetic language."

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews PIPPIN at Bergen County Players, writing "The spirit of Fosse/Verdon is alive and well with the Bergen County Players, in Oradell! Their delightful production of Pippin that opened this weekend at the Little Firehouse Theater on Kinderkamack Rd is a must see for any fan of the Fosse/Verdon canon."

Brett Cullum

Brett Cullum has been part of the Houston and Memphis Theatre scenes since the late '80s. He's been seen on community theatre and professional stages in several cities including Playhouse 1960, Theatre Suburbia, Stages, Theatre Memphis, Circuit Playhouse, and Playhouse on the Square. Brett has been a movie critic and blogger as well for DVD Verdict.com where he has published over 1,000 reviews of feature films.

