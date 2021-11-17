Glenn Close to Host REVELS & REVELATIONS 9 Featuring Lena Hall, Brandon Victor Dixon & More

Glenn Close and the Bring Change to Mind Board of Directors will host "Revels & Revelations 9," a special celebration in support of teen mental health on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at City Winery in New York City.

The live, in-person event will raise funds for BC2M's National High School Programs and PSA Campaigns fighting the stigma surrounding mental illness.

BC2M will honor Emmy Award-winners Dan & Eugene Levy with the Fifth Annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. The Award recognizes and thanks entertainers who spread laughter and awareness thru acts of kindness, charity and revelatory honesty that makes people feel heard, seen and less alone, and thru many ways, make the world a brighter, more open and caring place.

Actor, Mental Health Advocate and Bring Change to Mind Ambassador, Chase Stokes will be presented with the Champion of Change Award for his remarkable advocacy and support of BC2M high school students. His authentic voice, actions, and recent partnership with American Eagle generated the largest donation in the organization's eleven years of work to normalize conversations around mental health.

The evening's entertainment will feature an exciting line-up of singers celebrating the music of Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning and 12-time Academy Award nominee, songwriter Diane Warren, who will present her hits and the stories behind them. Performers include Tony Award-winner Lena Hall, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and a very special performance from music legend, Grammy Award-winning and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bolton. The evening will also feature a performance from Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen." Paul Shaffer will serve as Music Director for the event.

The celebration will be produced by Chuck Thomas & Erich Bergen and Directed by Erich Bergen. Scott Nevins will serve as auctioneer. To further amplify the event's reach, Notified, an Intrado Company - the world's only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations - is donating BC2M webcasting and public relations services.

Guests will have the option to purchase tickets to attend the event at City Winery, in New York City; and those who are not able to join the event in-person, can purchase tickets to view the event virtually from the comfort of home. For more information on how to purchase tickets please visit: BC2M Tickets.