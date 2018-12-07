Glenn Close Says They're 'Inching Closer and Closer' to SUNSET BOULEVARD Film

The rumor mill has been running about a film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard for quite some time. Glenn Close is now confirming that something is, in fact, in the works, according to Deadline.

Close says progress is "inching closer and closer" toward bringing the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical to the big screen.

"I don't know if I even should be talking about it," she said. "But I think we have a great team forming, and I have my fingers crossed."

Close said that she would be interested in reprising her role as Norma Desmond in the film adaptation.

"She's one of the great characters ever written," she said. "If I have the privilege of doing that on film, that would be thrilling to me. I'm fascinated by the challenge of putting something on film that originated on the stage. It's a tricky proposition."

Read more on Deadline.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

SUNSET BOULEVARD originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

