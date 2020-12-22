Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton
Giles Terera to Release a Book About His Time in HAMILTON
The book will be released in summer 2021.
Nick Hern Books will release Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal by Giles Terera - a personal inside account of the London production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit, multi-award-winning Hamilton, written by the actor who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr - in Summer 2021.The book is drawn from a journal Terera kept throughout the period of preparation, rehearsal and performance. It offers an honest, intimate and thrilling look at everything involved in opening a once-in-a-generation production - the triumphs, breakthroughs and doubts, the camaraderie of the rehearsal room and the moments of quiet backstage contemplation - as well as a fascinating, in-depth exploration of now-iconic songs and moments from the world-famous musical, as seen from the inside. It is illustrated with dozens of colour photographs, many of which are previously unseen, and features a Foreword by Hamilton creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda.Nick Hern Books will publish Hamilton and Me in hardback, ebook and audiobook in Summer 2021, in all territories outside of North America. Details of North American publication will be announced in due course. More information about the book can be found at www.hamiltonandme.com, where visitors are encouraged to register for updates about the book - including when copies are available to pre-order. Giles Terera said:
'As an actor, I've always kept rehearsal journals. It helps me process what I'm experiencing as well as helping me remember what I'm supposed to be doing. When I was asked to play the part of Aaron Burr in Hamilton I knew that it would be both an incredible challenge and an extraordinary journey - one I wanted to learn from as well as enjoy. So, every day, I kept notes on the work and the experience. 'I'm so happy that an experience which has been so life-changing for me might now be of use to students, theatre-makers and anyone who loves Hamilton as much I do.' Lin-Manuel Miranda said:
'This is one of the most joyous and clear-eyed approaches to playing a character that I have ever read. I am so grateful Giles took notes on his process and turned them into this book. I was already in awe of his performance; now I'm in awe of his humanity and attention to detail and willingness to share the hard work and magic that goes into it.' Matt Applewhite, Managing Director at Nick Hern Books, said:
'It's an honour to be publishing Giles's brilliant personal account of his time in the most extraordinary theatrical phenomenon of our age. His book is joyous and moving, searingly honest, beautifully written, and a delight for anyone interested in a new perspective on this truly groundbreaking show. After a challenging year for theatre, this really is something for us - and for readers - to look forward to in 2021!'
