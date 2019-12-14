GetClassical presents: Pianist Daumants Liepins, Winner of the 2019 Vendome Prize at the Verbier Festival, in a program of works by Schumann and Brahms on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at Opera America. There will be a champagne reception at 6:30pm and the concert will start at 6:45pm. Immediately after the performance, Zsolt Bognar, host of Living the Classical Life, will interview Daumants Liepins and then preside over an Industry Roundtable Panel titled: Piano Competitions in the Digital Age featuring special guests Sean Hickey, Senior Vice President of Naxos America and Pavlina Dokovska, Chair of the Piano Department at Mannes College of Music, Founder and Artistic Director of Mannes Annual Festivals in New York City, and Artistic Director at the Southwest Virginia Festival for the Arts. A full reception will take place after the panel concludes.

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 6:30pm

Opera America

330 7th Ave., 7th Floor (at 29th Street)

New York, NY 10001

Tickets from Ilona Oltuski via eventbrite: $25 http://bit.ly/GetClassicalDaumantsLiepin





