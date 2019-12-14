GetClassical Presents Pianist Daumants Liepins
GetClassical presents: Pianist Daumants Liepins, Winner of the 2019 Vendome Prize at the Verbier Festival, in a program of works by Schumann and Brahms on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at Opera America. There will be a champagne reception at 6:30pm and the concert will start at 6:45pm. Immediately after the performance, Zsolt Bognar, host of Living the Classical Life, will interview Daumants Liepins and then preside over an Industry Roundtable Panel titled: Piano Competitions in the Digital Age featuring special guests Sean Hickey, Senior Vice President of Naxos America and Pavlina Dokovska, Chair of the Piano Department at Mannes College of Music, Founder and Artistic Director of Mannes Annual Festivals in New York City, and Artistic Director at the Southwest Virginia Festival for the Arts. A full reception will take place after the panel concludes.
Monday, January 20, 2020 at 6:30pm
Opera America
330 7th Ave., 7th Floor (at 29th Street)
New York, NY 10001
Tickets from Ilona Oltuski via eventbrite: $25 http://bit.ly/GetClassicalDaumantsLiepin
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Photo: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Don GREASE Costumes For Film Sing-A-Long
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)